Lemonade Day Puerto Rico announces free virtual summer program

Lemonade Day Puerto Rico, a business education program that teaches young people how to plan and operate their own businesses, announced its virtual business education program for this summer, the Lemonade 2020 Virtual Summer.

The summer program will offer enrolled children and family access to ten virtual workshops and online videos that support the lessons in the entrepreneur’s manual they receive when they sign up.

“At Lemonade Day we have designed a virtual program to develop young entrepreneurs through fun and educational activities covering the following topics: 1) development of a business plan, 2) goal setting, 3) budget, 4) product design, 5) business location selection, 6) marketing, and, 7) business operation, in order to earn your own money. We remain committed to our youth and the formation of future entrepreneurs by offering this program free of cost and creating practical and fun learning spaces for our participants,” said Natalia Subirá, director of the Lemonade Day Puerto Rico program.

The Lemonade 2020 Virtual Summer program will give access to participants to videos by experienced young entrepreneurs who will share their tips and successful formulas, while guiding participants through the lessons in the entrepreneur’s handbook.

Participants will be able to participate in special activities and contests through which they can win prizes. Finally, mentors will receive an orientation workshop on the elements of the program.

In addition, Subirá announced that Lemonade Day 2020 will be held on Aug. 8.

“This year, and due to COVID-19, we had to postpone Lemonade Day, which was initially scheduled for early May. It is our desire to give participants the opportunity to implement the skills acquired through the Lemonade Day Virtual Summer program by showing their creativity and ability to innovate by operating their businesses in August, when we hope we have already overcome the crisis,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tere Nolla, Executive Director of the Center for Economic Renewal, Growth and Excellence (GROW), which holds the license of operation of the Lemonade Day program in Puerto Rico, said, “self-management is the key to success and it is up to us all to offer children opportunities to gain the skills that will help them create, innovate and solve problems to thrive in the future.”

