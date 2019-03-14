Lexus celebrates 10M vehicles sold worldwide, P.R. included

March 14, 2019 148

Lexus announced its 10 millionth vehicle sold, a milestone that came shortly after a strong 2018 year-end sales performance, with Lexus achieving “multiple best-ever sales goals around the globe,” company officials said.

In addition, the brand that pioneered the world’s first luxury hybrid-electric vehicle in 2005, and offers 11 electrified models globally, surpassed the 1.45 million-unit mark in self-charging hybrid vehicles sold worldwide.

Lexus hybrid vehicle sales jumped nearly 20 percent in 2018 from the prior year, a result that underscores the brand’s heritage with, and commitment to, electrification.

In Puerto Rico, some 1,066 units were sold last year, company officials confirmed.

The brand announced today that 698,330 vehicles were sold worldwide during the 2018 calendar year, representing a 4.5 percent increase over calendar year 2017 (668,515 units).

A lineup of luxury utility vehicles such as the RX and NX, the LC and LS flagships, along with the new ES and the UX, combined to lead the global luxury lifestyle brand to its best-ever year of sales, executives said.

“Lexus continues to enjoy substantial growth around the world, expanding its footprint in emerging markets as well as reaffirming its strength in established ones. The brand’s clear focus on amazing products and guest experiences provided by the finest dealers will support its global growth for years to come,” said George Christoff, president of Lexus Puerto Rico.