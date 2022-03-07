Lexus grants program to award $30K to emerging artists

The first call for the “Lexus Design with Purpose” began Feb. 24, 2022, and interested individuals or entities have until March 25, 2022 to submit their online application.

After almost two decades of supporting the talent of multiple emerging artists through the Lexus Scholarship Fund, the luxury car brand is evolving into the “Lexus Design with Purpose” project that seeks to mobilize designers and thinkers, with a social conscience, to address the social concerns and create smart solutions through design.

Maribel Bengoa, marketing manager for Lexus in Puerto Rico, said the “Lexus Design with Purpose” program invites design artists to be part of the program “that encourages the development of concepts that anticipate a future social challenge, address that challenge with an innovative solution and captivate the imagination with their exceptional design.”

“We encourage thinking outside the box and finding innovative solutions to existing problems, an essential part of the design process. Lexus will award $10,000 to three participants selected by the evaluation committee to develop the design proposal,” she confirmed.

The program is designed to include the participation of professional designers, as well as students, design enthusiasts, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions of all levels, or any person or organization with a vision of the future and a commitment to designing a specific solution, she said.

“Lexus Design with Purpose” seeks transformative ideas in the areas of health, education, the environment, urban planning, and mobility. Bengoa said the ideas must be channeled through architecture, industrial design, interior design, fashion design, the environment, urban planning and technology or engineering.

For more information about how to apply for the program visit this link and click on the applicants guide tab.