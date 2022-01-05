Lexus ‘reframes’ vision of luxury to focus on life experiences

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brand Ambassador Wesley Pérez.

These days, luxury is defined as something far beyond material possessions and is now related to experiences that offer an element of surprise, affect lives and that become unforgettable.

That’s what Lexus’ new vision is about, focusing its efforts on “reframing” the meaning of luxury, the brand stated.

As part of the brand’s ongoing changes, consumer trends have been studied and Lexus will soon be launching several efforts “to recognize a segment that is demanding, that is getting younger every day, and that values and enjoys luxury experiences,” said Maribel Bengoa, marketing manager for Lexus in Puerto Rico.

“The brand will pay tribute to a generation of people who are older, but who see age in a different way, embracing challenges and experiences as part of the enjoyment of life,” she said.

Among the multiple initiatives, the brand’s ambassadors — recognized people in fields ranging from fashion, lifestyles, entrepreneurship, gastronomy, and sports — will integrate a series of ‘Lexus life’ experiences that will be presented on social media platform to “maintain an ongoing emotional connection with luxury lovers and prospective clients.”

Designer Stella Nolasco, fashion and lifestyle expert, Fránces Estrada, chef Mario Pagán, entrepreneur and model Wesley Pérez and Olympic golfer Rafa Campos, will take their followers on a journey of their experiences that re-position the concept of luxury.

Lexus ambassadors will share their experiences throughout the year to strengthen the emotional connection with brand lovers and prospective customers, Bengoa explained.

“We’re going to rethink or ‘Reframe’ Lexus through ‘storytelling’ from experiences of gastronomy, fashion, design, art, technology and all aspects of how luxury life is perceived today,” she added.

The Lexus ‘Reframe’ will also offer new experiences for its customers, followers, and prospective clients.