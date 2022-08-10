Liberty Business launches added-value packs for small business clients

Antonio Llona, vice president of Business Services for Liberty Puerto Rico.

Liberty Business, Liberty Puerto Rico’s commercial division, is launching new added value packs for new and existing fixed small business customers, along with a new website and its new “Expert Hands” media campaign.

With the new added value packs, Liberty Business is seeking to provide more value to its internet connection products by adding specialized technology services that all businesses need to thrive and expand their market reach.

The packs also seek to make things easier for customers because they have all their services with Liberty Business, which provides convenience and savings. The division’s specialized technical support team offers even more benefits by taking care of all the necessary implementation details, making consultancy calls, and providing general technical support.

“The small business segment is currently one of the strongest engines moving Puerto Rico’s economy forward. We created these new added value packs to provide more benefits for our small business customers, in addition to the customized solutions that we are already known for in the market,” said Antonio Llona, vice president of Liberty Business.

“We want them to see us as a one-stop-shop solutions facilitator that gives them the services and consultancy they need so they can run their businesses more efficiently,” he said.

Liberty Business’ new added value packs cover operational needs such as security, cloud services and webpage creation. The Business Protection Pack includes Bitdefender Total Security anti-malware protection against e-threats across major operating systems such as Windows, MacOS and Android, plus coverage for up to five devices.

For customers looking for cloud storage solutions, the Business Power Cloud Pack offers secure cloud storage for documents, videos, photos, and other files. This information is stored in servers and workstations in the cloud which only the customers themselves or those they choose can access through any online device. In addition, customers get 1 terabyte of cloud storage.

Other features include e-mail service designs for small and medium businesses for up to five accounts, 10 GB of storage per account, space to attach files of up to 25 MB per e-mail and integrated antispam and antivirus protection. Customers can also request a “.com” domain and keep it for the duration of the agreement, without the need for renewal. They can also transfer previously purchased domains to the pack.

Liberty Business also provides an e-Store Business Pack that includes features to help customers build their own website and online store such as a website builder with more than 200 templates and a stock photo gallery. The pack also provides up to three content pages, a contact form to receive communication from site visitors, links to social media accounts, Google Maps, personalization of text and images according to information provided by customers, Google Analytics, and a WhatsApp button.

Customers subscribed to this pack can have one domain and up to five subdomains. In addition, they can have access to the same business e-mail and domain features available in the Business Power Cloud Pack, the company confirmed.

Along with the new added value packs, Liberty Business launched a new website that features more content to help customers make the most out of their services. The webpage includes information on products and customized offers for small businesses and large enterprises, plus blogs, videos and podcasts with educational content for customers. The webpage also provides a section with frequently asked questions.

Meanwhile, its new “Expert Hands” campaign alludes to the company’s expertise in taking care of businesses’ needs regardless of their size.

“The main message of this new institutional campaign is that our customers can put their businesses’ communications needs in our expert hands,” Llona said. “In addition to providing customized solutions for businesses of all sizes, we want our customers to know that we can cover all of their needs by offering them convenience and value so they can run their businesses with peace of mind.”