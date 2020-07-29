Liberty customers give $96K to help 2K Puerto Rico high schoolers finish semester

July 29, 2020 32

Liberty Puerto Rico customers donated $96,450 to Liberty Foundation, making it possible for 2,000 public high school students in the island’s southwest region to finish the semester through the “Give a Child the New Virtual School” project

The money was raised in response to a call that Liberty made to its customers to donate the credits that they received for service interruptions caused by the Jan. 7 earthquakes to continue helping the southwestern towns.

More than 20,000 customers chose to donate their credit to Liberty Foundation, Liberty’s social responsibility arm, for this purpose, the nonprofit said.

“We’re grateful for the generosity of our customers and the trust that they have placed in our foundation,” Liberty Foundation Chairman Naji Khoury said.

“Fulfilling the commitment that we made to them, the funds were used to give 2,000 public high school students and their teachers in Guánica, Yauco, Guayanilla, Peñuelas and Ponce who were impacted by the earthquakes and the coronavirus epidemic access to a tool that allowed them to finish the academic year,” said the also CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Students will be able to continue using this tool during the first two months of the school year that starts in August. The extension of licenses to use the New Virtual School seeks to address any possible gaps that may have come up during the second semester of this past school year, which was interrupted by the government-mandated lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The students and teachers who benefited directly from this program attend schools that were declared unsafe in the southwestern region: the Áurea Quiles High School in Guánica; the Occupational, Vocational and Technical School in Yauco; the Asunción Rodríguez Soto High School in Guayanilla; the Josefa Vélez High School in Peñuelas; and Dr. Pila High School in Ponce.