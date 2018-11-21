Liberty Puerto Rico establishes The Liberty Foundation

November 21, 2018 147

Liberty Puerto Rico has formally established the Liberty Foundation, a nonprofit organization registered in Puerto Rico and the United States that serves as Liberty Puerto Rico’s corporate social responsibility arm, the company announced.

The Liberty Foundation’s mission is to create connections with the communities the company serves across the island. The organization will achieve this by providing funds to nonprofit organizations that offer social, educational, cultural, and environmental services throughout Puerto Rico.

These donations enable selected non-profit organizations to deliver services to low-income populations across the island, make much-needed upgrades to their infrastructure, expand social and educational programs, and provide academic opportunities to hundreds of students.

The Foundation will also establish alliances with the nonprofit entities to sponsor and participate in activities and initiatives to raise funds, awareness, and encourage employees to do volunteer work to further advance their causes.

“In addition to the funds we donate to these nonprofit organizations, we want to strengthen our partnership with several local entities through which our employees do volunteer work,” said Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, Liberty Puerto Rico’s communications and corporate responsibility director and the Foundation’s interim executive director.

“We have been engaging in social community relations for many years and as that role grew, we saw the need to formalize our efforts. That is how the Liberty Foundation came to be,” she said.

The Foundation’s key fund-raising event is the Liberty Foundation Golf Invitational, which will celebrate its 21st edition this year Nov. 28-30. The tournament has been raising funds for community organizations in Puerto Rico since 1996, when it raised $19,000 for the Hogar San José in Luquillo.

Since then, the event has raised more than $2.1 million for different community organizations throughout the island. In its 20th edition, held in 2016, the tournament gave a $330,000 donation which was divided among the 12 entities that were selected that year.