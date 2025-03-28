Liberty Foundation bestows $719K in donations, grants, scholarships

Benjamin Runyon of Ciencia Puerto Rico talks about how the Liberty Foundation donation will help strengthen the organization’s educational programs.

The funding will support 83 nonprofits in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Liberty Foundation, together with Liberty Puerto Rico, supported 83 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2024, helping them continue programs for underserved populations.

This support was made possible through $719,000 in donations, grants and scholarships, according to the foundation’s 2024 Impact Report, released this week.

“When it comes to our communities, at the Liberty Foundation we strive to support them and provide them with the resources to offer the educational, social well-being and health, art and environmental protection programs that the vulnerable populations most urgently need,” said Eduardo Díaz-Corona, president of Liberty Foundation.

“We listen to the needs of these entities and collaborate in creating opportunities for the personal and collective growth of their participants,” he said.

In addition to direct financial contributions, Liberty Puerto Rico provided $5.3 million in in-kind value through free airtime for nonprofit public service announcements related to educational and fundraising campaigns.

The company also encourages employee engagement through its volunteer program. In 2024, 160 Liberty employees logged 1,084 volunteer hours in 18 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and the USVI — an effort valued at $19,512.

With the 2024 contributions, Liberty Foundation and Liberty Puerto Rico’s total social investment since 1996 has reached nearly $7.8 million, benefiting more than 90 nonprofit entities in the region.

“The challenges faced by vulnerable populations are diverse and complex. That is why we firmly believe in the power of collaboration between the public sector, private sector and nonprofit organizations,” said Yadira Valdivia, Liberty Foundation’s executive director.

“Working together with an integrated approach allows us to strengthen our initiatives and ensure that our efforts are sustainable and generate a real impact on the well-being of the population, as well as socioeconomic development,” she said.