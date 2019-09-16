Liberty LatAm picks TiVo to launch next-generation TV services in P.R.

September 16, 2019 223

Liberty Latin America has selected TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform to deliver “cutting-edge innovations” to its video customers in Puerto Rico, the companies announced.

Over time, Liberty Latin America also plans to launch TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform in other markets across Latin America, TiVo executives confirmed.

TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform enables Liberty Latin America to seamlessly transition to IPTV and deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it.

“TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform is unique in giving us the flexibility to introduce new, tailored video products and services at scale to serve our different customer segments and markets, while staying ahead of our competitors,” said Vivek Khemka, senior vice president and chief technology and product officer, Liberty Latin America.

“We are committed to bringing the latest entertainment innovations to our customers and TiVo is the best partner for us to achieve that with,” Khemka said.

Viewers can enjoy their shows and movies on Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. Using the full cloud-based TiVo platform also gives Liberty Latin America a smooth migration path for existing hardware, and the ability to add modular functionality on existing devices.

Liberty Latin America’s customers will benefit from a sleek user interface, intuitive navigation and enhanced functionality with TiVo Experience 4.

It includes hyper-personalized viewing recommendations, universal discovery across content sources, an easy-to-use remote powered by conversational voice control and seamless multiscreen capabilities.

“We’re excited to work with Liberty Latin America and provide their customers in Puerto Rico and across Latin America with the ultimate entertainment experience,” said TiVo President Dave Shull.

“TiVo’s future-proof product portfolio provides flexibility, scalability and versatile deployment options, which enable an accelerated time to market for Liberty Latin America, helping them quickly deploy in multiple markets,” Shull said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.