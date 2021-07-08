Type to search

Liberty Latin America releases 1st ‘ESG’ report

Contributor July 8, 2021
The ESG report covers metrics for 2020 and is available on the company’s website.

Liberty Latin America released its inaugural ESG report outlining its commitment to environment, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices across its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“On behalf of all our employees at Liberty Latin America, I’m proud to present our first ESG report,” Liberty Latin America CEO Balan Nair said.

“From the beginning, we have been focused on delivering the best communications products and services to our customers in a way that limits our impact on the environment, uses our reach to bring the digital world to remote and underserved areas, and adheres to high ethical standards,” he said.

“The release of our ESG report is the next step in demonstrating our ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices, positively impacting local communities, and ensuring we do business the right way,” Nair said.

“This report is just the start, and we look forward to measuring and sharing our ESG journey for years to come,” he added.

The inaugural report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board for the Telecommunications Services industry with data through Dec. 31, 2020, Liberty Latin America stated.

