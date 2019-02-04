Liberty observes ‘Safer Internet Day’ for 12th year in a row

February 4, 2019 117

For the 12th year in a row, Liberty Puerto Rico will celebrate “Safer Internet Day” to highlight the importance of using the internet responsibly and safely, as part of its corporate social responsibility campaign “Navega con seguridad,” with several resources to help the public navigate the web safely.

The event will be observed worldwide on Feb. 5, 2019.

“Safer Internet Day” is a global activity that raises awareness among children, young people, parents, teachers and the public on the importance of Internet safety. “Safer Internet Day” is held annually on Tuesday of the second week of February. This year, “Safer Internet Day” will feature the slogan “Together for a better internet.”

More than 100 countries around the world participate in “Safer Internet Day” by organizing activities such as school events, contests and educational resource presentations on the subject. Liberty has represented Puerto Rico in this initiative since 2008.

The main purpose of Liberty’s “Navega con seguridad” campaign, which runs year-round, beyond “Safer Internet Day,” is to educate the public on how to use the internet responsibly and safely.

This year, Liberty will continue to feature a series of videos it produced in partnership with the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Child Exploitation Investigative Unit. The videos delve into the risks of cyberbullying and exploitation which children and teenagers are exposed to when navigating the Internet without supervision and how they can protect themselves.

ICE Special Agents Alek Pacheco and Reynaldo Medina generate a discussion on this subject in the videos, providing valuable information and tips for children and teenagers ages 9 to 14.

“The videos have been instrumental in raising awareness about what we can do to protect children and teenagers from cyberbullying and exploitation. It is a very valuable tool for parents, children and teachers,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Partnering with ICE to produce this video series, in addition to running our ‘Navega con seguridad’ campaign year-round, have helped us take this information to key audiences and continue educating the general public on this important issue.”

According to the latest figures from ICE, the number of child exploitation arrests has been decreasing steadily since 2016. The agency reported 10 criminal arrests for the 2018 fiscal year, down from 30 reported in the fiscal year 2016.

The agency also states that informational programs like the video series produced with Liberty have been key in the agency’s efforts to identify, investigate and arrest those who attempt to harm children online.

“No crime affects us more deeply than the exploitation of innocent children. We will continue to work with state, federal and local agencies as well as the private sector to identify, investigate and process those who steal our children’s innocence in the cruelest way possible,” said Special Agent in Charge Iván Arvelo of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) in San Juan.

Pacheco will join Liberty’s Communication and Corporate Responsibility Director, Giovanna Ramirez de Arellano, and Alexander Veloz of Liberty’s Information Technology Department during a special interview to promote “Safer Internet Day” that will air Feb. 5 on Liberty’s channel 85 (Channel 285 in its HD lineup.)

The series of videos is available in downloadable format in Navega con seguridad’s microsite and in Liberty Puerto Rico’s YouTube channel.

Liberty will also mark “Safer Internet Day” by launching an upgraded version of the “Navega con seguridad” microsite, with more information on the campaign, downloadable resources, videos, tip sheets and educational materials.