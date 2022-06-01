Liberty Prepaid partners with Farmacias Plaza to expand distribution reach

The phone comes in a grab-and-go kit that includes all the necessary components to activate their units.

Liberty Mobile announced it is expanding the distribution reach of its Liberty Prepaid product by establishing a new a partnership with Farmacias Plaza.

As part of this new collaboration, Liberty Mobile is now selling its first prepaid phone-in-a-box product at select Farmacias Plaza locations throughout the metro area.

“This partnership represents a new distribution channel through which we can offer our prepaid products without a contract or credit verification,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of products and customer experience at Liberty.

“This prepaid product offers customers unlimited plans that fit their budgets and all the essentials they need to connect to Puerto Rico’s most reliable mobile network,” he said.

Through this agreement, Liberty Prepaid customers can now visit 12 Farmacias Plaza locations in the metro area to purchase the brand’s first ever phone-in-a-box prepaid mobile phone. It comes in a grab-and-go kit that includes all the necessary components to activate their units. Consumers just need to follow the instructions provided in the package to activate the device.

“We’re excited to be a part of this collaborative effort to provide our customers with the services they need to lead better and healthier lives,” said Hari Sabnani, president and CEO of Alivia Health, parent company of Farmacias Plaza.

“This Liberty Prepaid phone-in-a-box is a great addition to our retail offerings because it allows customers to own a good mobile product at a price they can afford with great ease and convenience,” Sabnani said.

These kits will be initially available at 12 Farmacias Plaza locations throughout San Juan, Guaynabo, Bayamón and Toa Baja. Liberty Prepaid will be adding more phone in a box options and participating retailers down the road.