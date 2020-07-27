Liberty Puerto Rico adds FirstBank to its payment options

July 27, 2020 72

Liberty Puerto Rico announced the start of a new partnership with FirstBank, which allows its customers to pay their bills at any of the bank’s branches throughout the island.

“With this new partnership, our customers can pay their Liberty bills by visiting any bank on the island, which now includes FirstBank,” said Nelson Colón, chief financial officer at Liberty Puerto Rico. “This gives our customers even more options to make their payments.”

Customers who wish to visit FirstBank branches to pay their Liberty bills must present their Liberty invoice, the company said.

Payments may take from two to three workdays to be processed, so they must make the payment with enough time ahead of the bill’s due date to avoid a late payment fee.

“FirstBank will also be receiving partial payments as a way to support customers in these times of difficulty,” Liberty said.

In addition to FirstBank, Liberty customers can make their payments by visiting any Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Banco Santander or Oriental Bank branches throughout the island or setting up a direct debit option with their preferred banks.

Customers can also pay through Banco Popular’s ATM stations, via mail or at any of Liberty’s payment stations located at the company’s service centers and kiosks.

Customers who prefer making payments online, can register at the company’s MiLiberty page, use the company’s Pago Fácil option or tune into Channel 98 in Liberty’s lineup. They can also call the company’s customer service department to speak to a representative, use its 24/7 automated system or send a text via WhatsApp.