Liberty Puerto Rico launches Acceso Liberty platform

The company has 3,000 tickets for the Bad Bunny’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium concerts exclusive sale, so Liberty customers can purchase up to two tickets per transaction through Acceso Liberty.

Liberty Puerto Rico’s home and mobile internet customers now have access to special benefits, promotions and events through the company’s new platform, Acceso Liberty.

To celebrate its launch, Acceso Liberty will give Liberty customers an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for Bad Bunny’s two sold out shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on Dec. 10-11.

Acceso Liberty gives customers special benefits and exclusive experiences in a variety of events that Liberty sponsors throughout the year. By entering the page, customers can access pre-sales or buy tickets for sold-out events for which Liberty acquires a limited number of passes. They can also participate in raffles for free tickets, meet & greets, and concert seat upgrades, just to name a few, the company explained

To access the platform, the user must be on Liberty’s fixed or mobile internet service. The platform will recognize Liberty customers through their connections’ IP addresses, so they do not have to go through additional validation steps.

“Our promise is to provide technology, innovation, excellent customer service and more value for money. The new Acceso Liberty platform is another way to thank our customers for placing their trust in us and continue providing the best way to connect with what they value most, wherever they are,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of customer experience at Liberty Puerto Rico.”

