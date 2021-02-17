Type to search

Liberty Puerto Rico launches new ‘Liberty Delivers’ service

February 17, 2021
The new service delivers replacement or additional equipment to customers’ homes or businesses in less than an hour, the company said.

Liberty Puerto Rico announced it is launching Liberty Delivers, a new delivery service available for the company’s current residential and business customers at no extra cost. 

Through Liberty Delivers, customers can receive replacement or additional equipment in their homes or businesses, ranging from remote controls to modems and television converters, complete with self-installation instructions.  

Customers can track the delivery in real time through a link from local startup Dame un Bite in the notifications they will receive regarding their order. During that process, customers can also contact their drivers via chat or phone to relay any other instructions.

Deliveries can be completed in as little as 45 minutes, the company stated.

“With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to give our customers another way to take care of their communication and entertainment needs without having to leave their homes,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of products and customer experience at Liberty Puerto Rico.

“This is also another way we can deliver more convenience, safety and value to our customers,” he said.

Liberty Delivers is currently available in the municipalities of Aguada, Aguadilla, Arecibo, Arroyo, Bayamón, Cabo Rojo, Caguas, Camuy, Carolina, Comerío, Dorado, Fajardo, Guaynabo, Guayama, Gurabo, Hatillo, Hormigueros, Juana Díaz, Luquillo, Mayagüez, Peñuelas, Ponce, Quebradillas, Río Grande, San Germán, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Vega Alta and Vega Baja.

The company will add more municipalities at a later date, it noted.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
