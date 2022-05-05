Liberty Puerto Rico launches new Rapid Install service

The equipment comes in a self-install kit that is delivered straight to customers’ homes in as little as one hour through the company’s Liberty Delivers service.

Liberty Puerto Rico announced the launch of its Rapid Install service, which allows customers to install their internet and/or television service quickly and at their convenience.

The equipment comes in a self-install kit that is delivered straight to customers’ homes in as little as one hour through the company’s Liberty Delivers service.

With Rapid Install, eligible new and existing customers can request new connections, replacement, or additional equipment straight to their homes or businesses at no extra cost. Once the required infrastructure is verified, customers can unbox their equipment and connect modems and television converters with easy-to-follow self-installation instructions.

The “plug and play” installation is done by customers at their convenience, without the need for a service appointment or installation charges, the company confirmed.

“By offering our Rapid Install solution, we continue to add value and convenience to our customers’ experience,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of products and customer experience at Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Our customers are embracing the service because of the speed and practicality it offers. We understand many people don’t have the time to visit a store to get their equipment or wait at home for a technician. With this service, we offer consumers convenience and flexibility, thus saving them time and money,” he said.

With Rapid Install, customers can have internet and/or television services up and running in their homes or businesses following three steps. First, they need to contact, call, or visit a Liberty service center to coordinate the kit’s pickup or delivery.

Once they receive their Rapid Install kits, all they have to do is unbox the equipment and connect it following the self-install instructions provided.

Customers can request a Rapid-Install kit for their internet and/or television service and have it ready for in-person pick up at a Liberty Puerto Rico service center.

To have a Rapid Install kit sent to their location through Liberty Delivers, customers must call Liberty’s Customer Service Department, so that a customer service representative can review the customers’ needs and other information to determine if they are in the coverage area and other criteria for eligibility, the company noted.