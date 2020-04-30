Liberty Puerto Rico opens access to select channels from Atresmedia, TV Azteca

April 30, 2020 200

Liberty Puerto Rico continues to provide its customers with open access to more entertainment choices in English and Spanish during the lockdown.

Through May 31, Liberty’s television subscribers will have access to select channels from Atresmedia and TV Azteca, regardless of the bundles to which they are subscribed.

“Throughout the quarantine, we have tried to offer access to as much variety of content as possible, with all preferences in mind,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of customer experience for Liberty Puerto Rico.

“These channels have a lot to offer to every member of the family, from classic movies, news and lifestyles shows, to well-known series. We are certain everyone will find something they will like here,” he said.

Select channels from Atresmedia include Antena 3 (201 HD) and A3Series (205 HD), which feature favorites such as talk show “El hormiguero” and international hit series “Velvet” respectively.

Also included from Atresmedia are ¡Hola! TV (346 HD), which showcases programming about lifestyles, fashion and royalty, and A3Cine (390 HD), which presents classic and contemporary Spanish cinema titles.

Liberty television customers will also be able to enjoy open access to three channels from TV Azteca. These include Corazón (383 HD), which features soap operas 24 hours a day; Mundo (209 HD), with news and entertainment programming, and Cinema (364 HD), featuring Mexican cinema from its golden age to today.