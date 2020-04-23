Liberty Puerto Rico opens access to Sony Movie Channel, Discovery channels

April 23, 2020 167

Liberty Puerto Rico announced it is providing open access to more entertainment choices during the lock-down. Through May 31, Liberty’s television subscribers will have access to Sony Movie Channel, plus select channels from Discovery, regardless of the bundles they are subscribed to.

“Opening access to these channels helps us add even more variety to the content our television customers already receive,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of customer experience for Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Family members can enjoy movies, animated shows, series and documentaries on diverse subjects like science, history, lifestyles, travel and nature at any time of the day, making it easier to keep everyone in the household entertained,” he said.

Sony Movie Channel offers a variety of titles from Sony Pictures Entertainment’s extensive movie library and more, which are broadcast unedited and remastered. Sony Movie Channel is available on channel 295 in Liberty’s high definition lineup.

In addition, Liberty’s television customers will have access to select channels from Discovery, which showcase educational programming in science, history, travel, nature and real stories.

Selected channels with open access include Science Channel (134/292 HD), American Heroes (132/290 HD), Destination America (130/258 HD), Discovery Family (121/278 HD), Discovery Life (128/288 HD) and The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) (103/289 HD).