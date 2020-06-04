Liberty Puerto Rico reopens most stores, kiosks

June 4, 2020 76

Liberty Puerto Rico announced it has reopened most of its stores and kiosks throughout the island, with another round of openings scheduled for June 8.

The openings follow the island’s gradual reopening plan as stated by government of Puerto Rico’s new executive order. The company also confirmed it is “applying the strictest precaution measures to ensure the safety of employees and customers.”

Liberty’s stores at Aguadilla Mall, Plaza Centro Mall in Caguas, Centro Gran Caribe in Vega Alta, and Plaza del Sol in Bayamón are now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while stores at Hatillo, Hato Rey, Luquillo, San Vicente Mall in Guayama, and Hormigueros are welcoming customers back inside Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These last five stores previously served customers through drive-through stations at their facilities.

The company’s kiosks at Aguadilla Mall, Céntrico in Guayama, Centro del Sur Mall in Ponce, Mayagüez Mall, Plaza del Sol and Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón, San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo, Plaza Carolina, The Outlets at Montehiedra in San Juan and The Outlet at Route 66 Mall in Canóvanas are also open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting June 8, Liberty’s store at Ponce Mall will open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the company’s two kiosks located at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, and the kiosk at Plaza del Caribe in Ponce are set to reopen during the same schedule.

“We’re going beyond all precautions required by the government to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone at our premises,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Upon arrival, customers must register on a list at the entrance. They will receive a text or WhatsApp message to notify them of their turn. A host will take their temperature before they can enter the store.