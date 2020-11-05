Liberty Puerto Rico reports $114.4M in revenue for 3Q20

November 5, 2020 141

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

Liberty Puerto Rico, which over the weekend completed its acquisition of most of AT&T Puerto Rico’s assets, reported $114.4 million in revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, representing a 9.7% increase when compared to the $104.3 million on record for the same year-ago quarter.

The growth was “driven by strong subscriber growth as we added approximately 100,000 subscribers more than the last 12 months, including more than 60,000 new broadband subscribers,” Liberty’s parent company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. confirmed in a press release.

“Following a challenging second quarter, we delivered improved financial and operating performance in the third quarter, as the majority of our markets began to recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” Liberty Latin America CEO Balan Nair said, noting that its Puerto Rico operations showed “record” performance.

Liberty Puerto Rico “reported another quarter of record RGU [industry-speak for subscribers] additions in the third quarter driven by broadband additions as penetration increased across [our] high-speed network,” according to the quarterly report.

For the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, Liberty Puerto Rico reported $328.1 million in revenue, up 7% from the $306.7 million reported for the same period in 2019.

The closing of the $1.95 billion all-cash acquisition of certain AT&T assets across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and the “combination of these assets with our high-performing Puerto Rico operations, will create a leading integrated communications player capable of providing enhanced value to customers, generating significant synergies, and bolstering Liberty Latin America’s adjusted free cash flow,” Nair said.

“As we approach the year-end, we are excited to begin the work of integrating our newly acquired assets in Puerto Rico and USVI, and we continue to focus on generating positive adjusted free cash flow in2020 despite the impacts of COVID-19,” he said.

“Looking further ahead, we continue to invest in expanding our high-speed network footprint, building or upgrading over 230,000 homes year-to-date, and investing in innovative products and services to establish a foundation for further operational and financial growth in future years,” Nair added.

Liberty Latin America reported a combined $887.5 million in revenue for the third quarter from all of its business segments in the region, including Cable & Wireless, VTR/Cabletica and Liberty Puerto Rico.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.