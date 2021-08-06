Liberty Puerto Rico reports $360M in revenue for 2Q21

Liberty continues to evolve into a full-service communications and tech company.

Liberty Puerto Rico closed the second quarter and first half of the year with growth in subscriber additions and income as it continues to integrate its mobile operations.

The company reported revenues of $360 million for the second quarter and $722 million for the first six months of 2021 ending in June. Liberty also reported a consolidated operating income before depreciation and amortization of $161 million for the second quarter and $311 million for the first half of the year.

“As we continue the integration process, we’re seeing increased customer trust in the form of strong sales and high customer retention,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Our numbers for this quarter show that our efforts to deliver a first-rate network and drive for innovation are paying off. We thank our customers for their continued trust in us and will continue striving to provide them with services that enhance their digital experience and every-day life,” he said.

Liberty recorded 22,000 new subscribers for the second quarter, 46,000 for the first six months of 2021, and 124,000 during last 12 months, it reported.

The company also recorded 11,000 adds in its postpaid mobile segment. Liberty also added more than 8,000 new homes passed with Fiber-to-the-Home technology during 2021.

With the deployment of 5G service through its acquisition of AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico and the USVI, Liberty confirmed that it continues to expand and upgrade its infrastructure in both territories, with 128 projects launched during the second quarter.

Currently, Liberty’s 5G network is covering 95% of the population in Puerto Rico and the USVI, it reported. Khoury said that Liberty Mobile’s 5G network traffic doubled during the second quarter of 2021, when compared to the previous quarter.

During the three-month period, Liberty launched new entertainment products and in June, it launched an upgraded version of its Liberty Go application. The new app includes a sleek interface, a content recommendation engine, On Demand content, and a parental control option, plus Liberty’s Replay function.

The company also introduced a new bill format that provides customers with informative tools that help them know in detail the products and services to which they are subscribed.