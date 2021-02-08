Liberty Puerto Rico will not raise rates in ’21, will expand 5G services

In 2021, Liberty expects to offer new internet products, and launch special offers for that service, as well as mobile.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Liberty Puerto Rico vowed not to raise fees for its internet, television and telephony services in 2021, President Naji Khoury said in an email sent to customers over the weekend.

“Despite the investment we made to expand our network and the yearly increase in programming costs from television channels, we are absorbing a great amount of additional costs this year as a commitment to Puerto Rico and customers who were impacted by the pandemic,” he said.

Looking ahead, executive said the company will continue expanding 5G services and will continue upgrading, expanding and optimizing the network’s capacity.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=657390&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=657390&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“We will keep burying our optic fiber and increasing our fiber redundancy for more reliability and resilience when combining the mobile network with the fixed one,” said Khoury. “We will continue reaching new and current customers with our Fiber to the Home new build standard.”

In the message it sent to customers, Liberty listed a number of achievements completed last year, including building 25,000 new homes with the Fiber to the Home standard, which provide speeds of 1 Gbps.

The company also closed on its acquisition of wireless carrier AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, where it has already deployed 5G technology.

As part of that merger, Liberty also announced it will offer customer service with a company-owned call center in Puerto Rico, managing 100% of all calls with local agents.

“We’re hiring more people to lower wait times,” Khoury said.

In 2021, Liberty expects to offer new internet products, and launch special offers for that service, as well as mobile.

“We will continue expanding 5G services and will continue making upgrades, expanding and optimizing the network’s capacity to cover our communities’ communication needs,” Khoury said. “We will keep burying our optic fiber and increasing our fiber redundancy for more reliability and resilience when combining the mobile network with the fixed one.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.