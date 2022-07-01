Type to search

Liberty Puerto Rico’s $100K ad campaign focuses on ‘optimistic future’

Contributor July 1, 2022
The campaign’s concept presents three characters who get a call from their future selves to tell them how Liberty’s fixed and mobile services improved their lives.

Liberty Puerto Rico launched its new “Call from the Future” ad campaign this week, which seeks to convey the message that “customers can make their future a reality today.” The campaign’s overall local production investment exceeds $100,000.

The campaign’s concept presents three characters who get a call from their future selves to tell them how Liberty’s fixed and mobile services improved their lives.

“The ads showcase daily situations common in Puerto Rican life and the essence of its people, complete with its own brand of Boricua language and humor,” the company said.

The TV ads were produced in Puerto Rico, by creative agency VMLY&R, production house Método Creativo and director Federico Torres, with local talent, and were filmed on location in Villalba, Canóvanas and San Juan.

“We’ve been in Puerto Rico for more than 20 years, and we have been part of our people’s story of resilience,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of product and customer experience at Liberty Communications.

“Challenge after challenge, we have seen how Puerto Ricans rise with determination and creativity to continue building a better future. Our services serve as enablers to reach that future faster,” he said.

The executions feature stories showcasing women empowerment, breaking gender biases, and highlighting Puerto Ricans’ entrepreneurial spirit. The characters in all the stories were able to build a better future thanks to superior connectivity and product innovation provided by Liberty mobile and home services.

The campaign has a 360 media approach including television, digital, print, radio, out-of-home, and social media. The first two television ads  — “Your connection at the next level” and “Connected here and wherever” — are available to watch on Liberty’s You Tube channel.

