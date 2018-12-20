Liberty Puerto Rico receives 3 workplace honors

December 20, 2018 66

Liberty Puerto Rico received a local and two stateside workplace distinctions honoring the company’s efforts to build a psychologically healthy workplace and promoting ladder safety training for its employees, it announced.

The American Psychological Association (APA) recently named Liberty Puerto Rico as one of its 2018 Psychologically Healthy Workplace Honors, which recognizes entities that foster a work environment where employees thrive and feel valued.

The telecom company was among 23 companies, nonprofits and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada that implement workplace practices that encourage good organizational outcomes and employees’ own wellbeing.

Liberty Puerto Rico was the only company in Puerto Rico recognized with this distinction. The APA will pick the top candidate from the 23 honorees, which will be announced in March 2019.

Liberty Puerto Rico received the same distinction locally through the Puerto Rico Psychological Association, which was awarded during the organization’s annual convention held in November. Liberty was also the only local company to receive this honor in 2018.

The company also received recognition from the American Ladder Institute (ALI) as a Ladder Safety Training Ambassador for its efforts in training its employees on ladder safety and upholding ladder safety practices.

“Having engaged employees that feel valued is part of our core beliefs. We believe that employees who feel they are part of the organization they work for are more productive and will be good ambassadors for their organizations. It is also very important to us to provide our employees with a safe environment and training that will help them carry out their duties as safely as possible,” said Jazmín Castro, human resources director at Liberty Puerto Rico.

The APA’s Psychologically Healthy Workplace Honors is an annual award program for employers in the United States and Canada. Participating employers are evaluated on their efforts in employee involvement, work-life balance, employee growth and development, health and safety and employee recognition.

Companies seeking ALI’s Ladder Safety Training Ambassador title must have employees with a valid ladder safety certificate obtained through the program’s website. To obtain certification, candidates must pass the test with a score of 90 or higher.