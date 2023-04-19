Liberty upgrades fixed network to offer up to 1,000 Mbps speed

To get the service, new customers who subscribe or existing customers who upgrade to the up to 1,000 Mbps service on HFC will need to get a new Sagemcom F@st 3890 modem, which provides broadband internet access through DOCSIS 3.1 networks and offers dual band, dual concurrent Wi-Fi access points.

Liberty has announced that it now provides up to 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed on both its hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) internet network and its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) standard. The new offering is a result of an upgrade utilizing the DOCSIS 3.1 telecommunications standard and is accessible to more than 60% of households across the island.

Customers can also combine the 1,000 Mbps internet with television and telephony services. Prices will vary depending on the selected package. As part of the Liberty Plus program, customers who subscribe to the 500 Mbps Triple Pack and combine their mobile services with fixed home services can have their internet speed doubled to the 1,000 Mbps new offer.

The up to 1,000 Mbps offers are now available to consumers in the municipalities of Aguas Buenas, Bayamón, Caguas, Canóvanas, Carolina, Ceiba, Cidra, Dorado, Fajardo, Guaynabo, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Loíza, Luquillo, Naguabo, Río Grande, San Juan, San Lorenzo, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Vega Alta, Vega Baja and Yabucoa.

Other municipalities will be added soon, the provider stated. These join the 17 municipalities that have already been upgraded with FTTH technology.

“Last month, Liberty was confirmed to be Puerto Rico’s Fastest Fixed Network for the sixth year in a row by Ookla Speedtest. With this new up to 1,000 Mbps offer, Liberty is making higher speeds even more accessible to more people in Puerto Rico,” said Naji Khoury, Liberty’s CEO.

“As we are building and delivering fiber to the home, we are also optimizing the existing HFC network to achieve similar benefits through any of the technologies. These benefits include faster speeds, more stability, more resilience, and better access for more people,” he said. “Right now, we have upgraded more than half of the network with this technology, and we continue working to cover the entire island.”

To get the service, new customers who subscribe or existing customers who upgrade to the up to 1,000 Mbps service on HFC will need to get a new Sagemcom F@st 3890 modem, which provides broadband internet access through DOCSIS 3.1 networks and offers dual band, dual concurrent Wi-Fi access points. In addition, the new modem delivers higher throughput over DOCSIS, and high-quality Voice Over Internet Protocol communication, just to name a few. The Sagemcom modem is available for a one-time charge of $39.99.

To obtain optimum results, consumers must be aware that speed performance may vary depending on factors such as the distance between the device and the modem or router, connection by ethernet or Wi-Fi, and individual device performance, the company said.

To optimize the Wi-Fi experience, customers can take advantage of Liberty WowFi powered by Plume HomePass, its wireless internet product that includes whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi. Using SuperPodÔ extenders and the accompanying mobile app, Liberty WowFi allows customers to access and control their Wi-Fi network from their mobile device while extending their Wi-Fi signal across their home.