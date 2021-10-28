Liberty will apply credits for hours of fixed internet service interruption

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Liberty Puerto Rico confirmed it will be applying automatic credits to thousands of customers on the island who experienced an interruption of their fixed internet service Wednesday night.

In a statement, the company explained the reasons for the fixed internet outage between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday.

“We experienced a situation with the access routes to the internet in the fixed network, specifically the equipment that interconnects the network in Puerto Rico to the internet. Many customers experienced a total or partial failure of their fixed internet service,” said Giovanna Ramirez de Arellano, senior director of communications and corporate social responsibility.

“The situation impacted both the interconnection equipment and the backup equipment, which is very rare. Our engineering team worked tirelessly, alongside our global technology suppliers, to correct the problem, understand its root cause, and ensure that the network remains stable,” she explained.

The company will inform clients via email once the credit is applied, she said.

The company’s mobile network was not affected and handled the increased traffic overnight.