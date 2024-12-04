LimPiaR, Loíza to host second recycling pop-up event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LimPiaR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental sustainability and waste reduction in Puerto Rico.

The Dec. 14 event intends to address Puerto Rico’s recycling challenges through education and community participation.

LimPiaR, in partnership with the Municipality of Loíza and IFCO Recycling, will host a second recycling pop-up — an initiative funded by Ford’s Environmental Donations grant program — on Dec. 14, organizers announced.

This ongoing monthly effort is dedicated to tackling Puerto Rico’s recycling challenges, raising environmental awareness, and fostering community engagement in sustainable practices.

The event will take place at the Miguel Fuentes Pinet Stadium in Loíza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of Loíza, neighboring towns, and beyond are invited to attend.

Unlike traditional drive-thru recycling events, this pop-up creates an active, interactive community experience, offering educational resources, recycling incentives, and a chance to connect with sustainability advocates.

“With only 20% of Puerto Ricans having access to curbside recycling and just 7% of recyclables actually recycled, events like these are critical,” said Auraluz Guzmán, director of Education and Community Alliances at LimPiaR. “Community-based education and participation are essential to shift behaviors and ensure a sustainable future for Puerto Rico.”

Attendees are encouraged to start saving recyclable items now and bring them to the event. Materials accepted include:

Plastics #1, #2, and #5 (e.g., water bottles, detergent containers, yogurt tubs)

Aluminum and tin (e.g., beverage cans, food cans)

Corrugated cardboard (e.g., plain brown boxes, no designs or gloss)

This recycling pop-up offers an opportunity to take “meaningful steps toward a cleaner environment. Join us and contribute to this growing movement for change in Puerto Rico,” organizers said.

