Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Discover Puerto Rico’ series debuts in JetBlue programming

The ‘Discover Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel’ video series starring the actor, songwriter and lyricist, has been introduced free of charge in the programming offered on all JetBlue flights through January 2020, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. announced.

The complete series of short videos for the Internet was produced as a result of a collaboration between the Tourism Co. and the Miranda family. It was filmed in 2018 while Lin-Manuel was on the island making preparations for the Hamilton musical, which was presented at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in January 2019.

“We thank JetBlue for accepting the Tourism Co.’s collaboration proposal, by making available this locally produced series throughout its fleet of aircraft, reaching more than 1,000 daily flights and serving more than 100 destinations in its domestic and international network,” agency Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“All passengers traveling with the airline during the next three months will have the opportunity to learn about the natural, cultural and historical attributes of our beautiful Island, narrated by Lin-Manuel,” she said.

“As the largest airline in Puerto Rico, it is our pleasure to present the ‘Discover Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel’ series, the result of cooperation between JetBlue, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and the Miranda family, as part of our on-board programming offer, which proudly proves how far Puerto Rico has come,” said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing for JetBlue.

“This series not only honors a strong and vibrant Puerto Rico, demonstrating how it has managed to move forward, but it is also a celebration of the island, its rich culture and shows the entire world that Puerto Rico is waiting for them for their next visit,” she said.

The series that presents Puerto Rico as a destination of global, cultural, musical and gastronomical interest, is available on the destination’s official website run by Discover Puerto Rico.

