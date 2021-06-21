Lincoln plans to deliver full portfolio of connected and electrified vehicles by ’30

As Lincoln approaches its 100th anniversary next year, the brand plans to electrify its entire portfolio of vehicles by 2030 with a full lineup of connected vehicles.

Lincoln will debut its first global fully electric vehicle next year, the first step toward electrifying its entire portfolio of vehicles by the end of the decade.

The new electric vehicle will debut as the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary next year and accelerates growth in North America and China, the company confirmed.

By mid-decade, Lincoln expects half of its global volume will be zero-emissions vehicles and plans to electrify its portfolio of vehicles by 2030. This is part of the company’s Ford+ plan and Ford Motor Company’s planned investment of more than $30 billion in electrification by 2025.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“As we accelerate Lincoln’s transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. “Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln.”

The company’s new rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive battery electric flexible architecture will enable Lincoln to deliver four new and distinct fully electric vehicles. The first fully electric Lincoln will join the plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs, as the brand shifts toward electrification.

Lincoln also plans to expand its portfolio of effortless and personalized experiences, using the Lincoln Way app to deliver an enhanced suite of connected services as it prepares for an electrified future.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.