LMM airport gets $9.4M federal funding allocation to fix runway

The Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Carolina will upgrade its runway.

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) will receive $9.4 million from the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reconstruct its main runway.

The allocation is part of a round of awards of more than $898.9 million in infrastructure and safety projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). This total includes $113.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to award all grants at a 100% federal share, the federal agency confirmed.

The LMM was the only airport in Puerto Rico included in the list of facilities to receive funding.

“Investing in our nation’s infrastructure is how our country helped spark an aviation industry that now supports millions of jobs,” said US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “These Airport Improvement Program grants will help modernize America’s airports and ensure that our air transportation system remains the safest and most efficient in the world.”

Grant projects funded through the Airport Improvement Program promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports. A total of 488 grants were assigned to 447 airports in 49 states and American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

“These grants represent the legacy and vital role of airport infrastructure grant programs in helping the air transportation system operate safely,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure through AIP grants is a cornerstone of our commitment to safety.”

The Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.2 billion in congressional funding each year. The FAA will award more than 1,500 grants this year.

