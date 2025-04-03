Type to search

In-Brief

LMM airport lands new environmental accreditation

NIMB Staff April 3, 2025
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serves as Puerto Rico’s primary air traffic hub.
Puerto Rico’s main airport joins a select group recognized for reducing carbon emissions.

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), the busiest in the Caribbean, has achieved Level 2 accreditation from the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program, marking a new environmental milestone.

The certification, awarded by Airports Council International – Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC), recognizes the airport’s measurable reductions in carbon emissions from its direct operations.

Muñoz Marín Airport is now among only 18 U.S. airports to reach this level of environmental performance. The accreditation reflects efforts to optimize energy use, transition to renewable sources and adopt more efficient technologies.

“This achievement consolidates SJU’s position as a leader in the fight against climate change,” said Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Airport Holdings, which operates the airport. “It reflects our commitment to sustainability and recognizes the concrete measures we have implemented to reduce carbon emissions.”

The airport’s Sustainability Department, created in 2023, oversees a plan with 67 initiatives across six areas: climate resilience, water conservation, energy and emissions, waste and resource management, and employee engagement. Completed projects include a greenhouse gas inventory, a bee management program and LED lighting upgrades.

“Completing Level 2 carbon footprint reduction places us within a small group of other U.S. airports,” said Jaime Pabón, the airport’s sustainability director. “It is the result of Aerostar’s ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of such a complex operation.”

The accreditation follows three environmental recognitions over the past five months, including the 2024 Airports Going Green award. With 11 initiatives underway, Aerostar continues working to position SJU as a green airport.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
