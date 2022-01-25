LMM Airport operator, tenants to host job fair to fill 450+ positions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There are more than 450 regular and contract positions available, including cashiers, warehouse clerks, cleaners, and customer service clerks, security officers, porters, and supervisors.

Given the labor shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Aerostar Puerto Rico, together with the businesses established at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, will hold a job fair Feb. 1-2, seeking to recruit more than 450 new employees.

The hiring event will take place on the second level of Terminal D, near the airport hotel, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The companies that will participate are: Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC, Perfect Integrated Solutions, Ranger American of Puerto Rico, Dufry Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Management Group Investors Caribe (MGI), PrimeFlight Aviation Services, Prime Air Corp., Ground Motive Dependable (GMD), Cooperativa de Servicios y Equipaje, Prime Janitorial, Spirit Airlines and El Market Puerto Rico.

“We invite job seekers to come to the fair and learn about the opportunities to be part of a work team committed to providing the best possible service to visitors,” said Aerostar Puerto Rico President Jorge Hernández.

“We’ve seen a growth in the number of passengers using the airport facilities and we’re preparing to serve them and highlight Puerto Rico as a top tourist destination,” he said.

Those interested must have their resumes on hand and deliver them to the information tables of the contracting companies. They will be informed about the open positions, the requirements of each position and other information relevant to the applicants.