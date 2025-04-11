Type to search

LMM readies for 310K passengers during Holy Week

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 11, 2025
All airport agencies, including Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Agriculture officials, are fully staffed, but long lines may still occur due to high passenger volume.
Aerostar urges early arrival and highlights new routes, ID rules and expanded parking at Puerto Rico’s main airport.

With travel volume reaching record levels, Aerostar Puerto Rico is preparing to welcome approximately 310,000 passengers through Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) during Holy Week — up from 287,000 over the same period last year.

“This will be a very busy week, and we want to make sure the public has the best experience possible when passing through the airport,” said Nelman Nevárez, director of operations at Aerostar, which manages Puerto Rico’s main airport. “We’re seeing a significant increase in both passenger volume and airline operations.”

Aerostar recommends that travelers arrive two to three hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures. Passengers are also encouraged to use “airline apps for check-in and baggage registration [to] help avoid long lines and make the experience much more comfortable,” Nevárez said.

Nevárez reminded passengers to avoid packing prohibited items, which can delay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections.

“It’s essential that passengers cooperate with security procedures and have their ID ready at checkpoints,” he said. All airport agencies are fully staffed, but wait times may be longer due to the expected traffic.

One of the airport’s ongoing challenges is parking. The facility currently has around 3,400 spaces and will add 500 more through a partnership with The Mall of San Juan by the end of April. Parking updates are posted regularly on Aerostar’s social media to help travelers plan, he noted.

Runway repairs have also been completed, and both runways are fully operational, Nevárez confirmed.

“This ensures we can meet the operational demand without interruptions,” he said.

As of early April, the airport has added new airline routes, including Avianca’s recently launched flights to San José, Costa Rica, and Iberia’s plans to add a second Madrid flight in the third quarter. Delta and other carriers will increase frequencies during the summer.

Nevárez also reminded travelers that starting May 7, a REAL ID or valid passport will be required for domestic air travel.

“We encourage travelers to check their IDs and download their digital identification if they use Apple Wallet,” he said.

“This increase in passengers is not just a Holy Week trend — we expect high volumes to continue throughout the year,” he said. “With everyone’s cooperation, we can make the process smoother and more efficient for all.”

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
