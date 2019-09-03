Local financial services expert recognized with ‘40 Under Forty’ award

September 3, 2019 289

Cameron McKenzie, founder of Puerto Rican financial services firm McKenzie & Associates, LLC, was recently honored with the “40 Under Forty” award from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) in the United States.

McKenzie started his corporate financial advisory business in 2015, after having worked for seven years as vice president for a financial services firm founded by U.S. Ambassador Hans H. Hertell.

He was recognized among other leading business valuation professionals, all under 40 years of age with the award.

“For my firm and me, it is an honor to receive this recognition. The award reaffirms that local Puerto Rican talent has the capacity to compete internationally in financial services,” he said.

“This award helps with our planned 2020 expansion into the United States [mainland] and to continue attracting international clients,” McKenzie added.

The “40 Under Forty” award from the NACVA is one of the most recognized in the world of financial services and the most recognized in business valuation. The award seeks to highlight the talent and influence of young professionals in the financial consulting and business valuation field.

The NACVA was founded in 1990 to help financial consultants, CPA’s and other professionals in the fields of business valuation and financial litigation to continue their professional development. Currently, NACVA has more than 35,000 professionals worldwide with certifications such as the Certified Valuation Analyst and Master Analyst in Financial Forensics.

McKenzie has experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, corporate restructuring, valuation, and business development in the United States and Latin America. Since 2009 he has worked on more than $2 billion in transactions with public and private companies in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, media, and hospitality, among others.

This financial professional has a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s degree from Babson College.