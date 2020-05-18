Local hotel chain implements ‘rigorous protocols’ to fight COVID-19

May 18, 2020 393

International Hospitality Enterprises is implementing “rigorous protocols” to address the COVID-19 pandemic at its six hotels and two casinos, company president José M. Suárez confirmed.

“For us at IHE, the health and safety of our employees, customers and suppliers is a priority, which is why we comply with the highest standards that regulate our industry” he said.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we created a work group comprised of the general managers of our six hotels and two casinos to develop a comprehensive manual on the protocols to be observed in our properties,” said Suárez.

The protocols established in the manual will facilitate and allow consistency in the implementation of all necessary measures to protect employees, suppliers, visitors and guests. The document includes policies to be followed in all public and employee areas to ensure cleaning and disinfection procedures, physical distance, considerations for employees and guests, and even how to deal with possible cases of contagion, he said.

The document will be updated constantly, in response to new regulations that are emerging in the face of this pandemic. The document followed recommendations from Marriott International and Hilton, the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., the Centers for Disease Control and the Puerto Rico Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The manual will be shared with guests, visitors, suppliers online and will be available in English and Spanish.

IHE’s hotels and casinos are: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel; La Concha A Renaissance Resort and Casino del Mar; El Convento Hotel; Best Western Condado Palm Inn & Suites; Doubletree by Hilton San Juan; Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort; Casino del Sol; and the Serafina San Juan and STK San Juan restaurants.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.