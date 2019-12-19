Local ice cream chain Paletados expands into Caribbean Cinemas

December 19, 2019 128

Puerto Rican ice cream pops maker Paletados will open its sixth location this Saturday at the Western Plaza movie theaters in Mayagüez, through an agreement with Caribbean Cinemas.

The ice cream company established in 2017 has maintained sustained growth since its inception, generating more than 90 jobs in the region, executives said.

“We’re super excited about this opening with the support of another local company of the size of Caribbean Cinemas. With the support of our clients we want to continue reaching more cinemas around the island,” said Lemuel Pérez, president of Paletados.

This is the first time Caribbean Cinemas has a local ice cream shop among its tenants.

“Paletados is an ideal complement for customers who visit us. We wish them much success and we hope to work with Paletados to expand their operations in our buildings,” said Frances Lozada, director of Caribbean Cinemas’s real estate department.

Paletados, which opened its first shop in Aguada, now has stores in Mayagüez, Aguadilla, Hatillo and San Sebastián.

They attribute their success to their tailor-made ice cream pops, which customers may customize with their favorite toppings.

