Logistics Partners, Habitat for Humanity launch rehab project in Guayama

Trailer Bridge Inc. and ATS International recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico to begin a rehabilitation project in the municipality of Guayama, executives announced.

The project is an extension of the logistics company’s ongoing partnership with the nonprofit to help local families through home ownership opportunities, supporting generational prosperity on the island, they said.

Volunteers from both Trailer Bridge and ATS spent the day working alongside Habitat Puerto Rico staff and three families to complete several tasks including cleaning of the interior of the home, exterior work on the landscape as well as the demolition of a cement structure.

The home, purchased by Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico in 2022, will be fully transformed throughout the next months and presented to a selected family.

“We’re incredibly grateful to serve alongside these families to begin the work to transform a house into a home,” said Jacob Wegzryn, vice president of Caribbean at Trailer Bridge. “Trailer Bridge was founded on serving the people of Puerto Rico and giving back to the community in this way is just an extension of that commitment and our company’s culture of service.”

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico is working in the rehabilitation of five properties in Guayama, giving the opportunity to families affected by natural disasters in the area, to have a safe and secure home, the nonprofit stated.

Through its Home Acquisition Program, the organization builds or rehabilitates single or multifamily homes on donated lands, structures or property acquired with monetary donations. Construction of housing units or rehabilitations are done in close collaboration with construction experts, volunteers, families, donors, and the community.

In 2019, Trailer Bridge and ATS, companies who both have operations in Puerto Rico, began an annual charity golf tournament bringing industry colleagues together to raise much-needed funds for the nonprofit’s mission. The 2022 Rally por Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament raised $100,000, the most since its inception.

“Seeing the money raised by our annual charity golf tournament in action is very rewarding and a truly special opportunity for us. I’m grateful for the opportunity to see the funds at work but also to work alongside this group of deserving families,” said Jay Thomassen, director, ATS International. “Habitat for Humanity’s mission aligns with the core values of ATS as well as Trailer Bridge, and it’s a mission we are proud to support for years to come.”

“Through the collaboration of volunteers and partners like Trailer Bridge and ATS we continue providing the families we serve a safe and secure home. Corporations committed to our shared values, help us rehabilitate the future home of a family in this case in Guayama,” said Amanda Silva, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico.

“We’re grateful for the support of Trailer Bridge and ATS team for taking the time to come together with us and future homeowners, to make their dreams come true. The 2023 Rally por Puerto Rico Golf Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for April 28 and will be held at Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club,” she said.