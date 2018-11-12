DMO, Brand USA team up in London’s ‘City Nation Place Global’ forum

November 12, 2018 217

Discover Puerto Rico left its mark in two of the most relevant global travel forums: City Nation Place Global and World Travel Market, both celebrated last week in London.

The opportunity was the result of the strategic partnership formed between Discover Puerto Rico and Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the U.S. mainland.

Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, Brad Dean, was a keynote speaker at City Nation Place Global, the annual forum for Travel branding and marketing professionals from all over the world. Dean took the opportunity to share the case study #CoverTheProgress.

#CovertheProgress was created not only to help pivot the narrative and perception of the Island a year after hurricane María but also to shine a light on the resiliency of the people of Puerto Rico, reminding everyone that the Island is open for business and eager to welcome visitors. In a short time, the campaign received multiple accolades, tremendous, unrivaled earned media value and more than a billion impressions on social media.

“Brand USA is truly a DMO powerhouse and we’re grateful to be joining forces with an organization that is truly committed to the Island”, said Dean. “We believe there has never been a more important time for tourism in Puerto Rico than today.”

“For the first time in its history, the island has a real, solid chance to impact the visitor’s economy thru the transformative power of travel and we need to capitalize on this once in a lifetime momentum,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Discover Puerto Rico, was part of a WTM marketing panel discussion organized by Beautiful Destinations where nation branding among other topics were discussed in front of top destination experts. WTM is the absolute leading global event for the travel industry.

Through its industry networks, unrivalled global reach, WTM creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities. Some 51,000 global travel trade professionals from more than 38 sectors of the travel industry, gathered in London to conduct business and learn firsthand the new trends in travel industry.

The initiatives are part of an ongoing robust strategic effort to increase awareness, amplify Discover Puerto Rico’s message and attract more visitors to the island.