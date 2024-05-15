LongHorn Steakhouse opens 9th Puerto Rico location, at Plaza Las Américas

The interior of the new LongHorn Steakhouse at Plaza Las Américas, featuring American West-inspired décor and a bar area.

Grupo Colón Gerena invested $2 million, creating more than 100 jobs with the new restaurant.

With an investment of more than $2 million and the creation of 100-plus jobs, the Puerto Rican company Grupo Colón Gerena (GCG) has opened the island’s ninth LongHorn Steakhouse location, at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in San Juan.

The new restaurant, which the company said features “luxury elements and the exquisite gastronomic offer that distinguishes” the casual dining chain, seats up to 240 diners in its 7,852-square-foot dining room.

Lizmarie Medina, GCG’s vice president of marketing said the growth of the franchise holding company, LongHorn Steakhouse, is due to the “consistency of this brand,” which stands out for its high-quality cuts of meat.

The restaurant also offers a wide variety of appetizers, including Firecracker Chicken Wraps, as well as unique main courses like the 20-ounce Outlaw Ribeye and Parmesan Crusted Chicken. The establishment is known for its bartending and desserts. Each main dish is served with unlimited freshly baked bread and a fresh salad. The restaurant prides itself on providing unparalleled service in an elegant atmosphere, making fine dining accessible to the public.

“As a Puerto Rican company, Grupo Colón Gerena continues to overcome challenges by contributing to economic development, strengthening brands such as LongHorn Steakhouse, which are welcomed by our public for their high-level culinary offerings,” Medina said. “We are integrating unique, tasteful elements with first-class service in this gastronomic proposal recognized for setting the standard for casual dining. LongHorn Steakhouse at Plaza Las Américas is a bet on a privileged location, with a captive audience that enjoys the offer of a variety of stores and entertainment.”

The restaurant is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant’s décor is inspired by the American West style, creating the atmosphere for the restaurant that is known for the quality of its dishes, with affordable prices for Puerto Rican families, groups of friends or for tourists visiting the busiest shopping center on the island. The LongHorn Steakhouse chain continues to experience solid growth and is considering expanding in other municipalities, Medina said.

GCG said the restaurant’s décor is inspired by the American West style, creating an atmosphere that enhances the dining experience known for its quality dishes at affordable prices. The company said those are the reasons the restaurant is a popular choice for Puerto Rican families, groups and tourists visiting the island’s busiest shopping center.

Medina added that LongHorn Steakhouse is experiencing solid growth and is considering expanding into other municipalities.