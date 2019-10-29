Lopito Fund donates $10K to CREARTE project

October 29, 2019 117

As part of its philanthropic mission and seeking to reflect the ideals that represented Efraín “Lopito” López, one of the founders of Lopito, Ileana & Howie, the Lopito Fund recently donated $10,000 to the CREARTE Foundation for the El Arte Grabado project.

The goal is to promote the development of artistic sensibility in young adolescents who have been victims of violence and who come underprivileged communities.

The Lopito Fund is administered by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, which made a call to educators in the arts, to participate in the artistic residency.

The selected artist has to design a workshop for a group of students from the selected middle school. So far, the Lopito Fund has funded 11 artistic residences, which have impacted hundreds of students throughout the island with an investment that exceeds $150,000.

This year’s 12th project will be headed by artist Rafael Báez from CREARTE, who has been working for more than 15 years to develop the Engraved Art project that seeks to germinate the seed of artistic expression in these students and eradicate the school dropout rate.

The project, which is an engraving workshop with the woodcut technique, promises to make the participants deepen the technique and explore the possibilities offered by this type of material, presenting the necessary tools so that they can create their graphic works using woodcut as main technique.

The workshop is held during extended school hours, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.