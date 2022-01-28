Lopito, Ileana & Howie appoints new GM

Alexandra "Alexa" Caraballo.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, San Juan-based advertising agency Lopito, Ileana & Howie, announced the appointment of its new general manager, experienced publicist Alexandra “Alexa” Caraballo, who has also been a partner since 2018.

The veteran publicist assumes her new executive role to which she brings more than 25 years of experience working in the fields of media, customer and business strategies for local and international advertising partners and clients.

“During the past 10 years at Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Alexa has proven her ability as an innovative leader, committed to excellence and the best service for all clients. Moreover, she has also opened new paths and provided visionary ideas for colleagues in the industry. We are confident that she will be able to lead new challenges and objectives for the agency and for the advertising spectrum in Puerto Rico,” said José Luis Álvarez, partner of Lopito, Ileana & Howie.

Caraballo graduated in 1995 from Marketing and Communications at the University of Sacred Heart. In November 2021, she completed the General Management program at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. At Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Alexa has worked and led the Media and Customer Interaction team.

She has received local and international awards for her work and that of her team. Recently, she was bestowed the Media Creative Award. In 2016, along with other advertising professionals and two other local agencies, Caraballo founded the Horoma3 group, an investment, negotiation, and media buying agency in Puerto Rico.

“We’re very proud to see the successful growth of Alexa, not only inside our agency but also her valuable contributions to the advertising industry in Puerto Rico and to the leadership of women in advertising agencies,” said Carlos Pepe Rodríguez, who will continue as an active partner of the agency together with Tere Dávila, José Luis Álvarez and Oliver Wöste.

“We’re confident that under her leadership, together with our clients and business partners, Lopito, Ileana & Howie will continue pedaling with more strength. I am sure she will achieve more local and international alliances as well,” Rodríguez said.

Over the years, Lopito, Ileana & Howie has provided opportunities for all its employees to ensure equality in the work environment. More than half, or 54%, of the company’s employees are women and 16% of that total hold leadership positions. It is the only agency in Puerto Rico that has revalidated twice as W Certified Company.

In this new task, Caraballo will work alongside Wöste to keep Lopito, Ileana & Howie’s services at the forefront of the industry and in line with client needs, the agency said.

“I welcome this new challenge with great pride and responsibility. I appreciate the trust and the continued support of the entire team and partners who have fostered and promoted my growth in the agency as well as in the advertising industry. Our goal is to continue being the Puerto Rican advertising agency of reference inside and outside the country and for that I am honored to lead a great team of professionals,” said Caraballo.