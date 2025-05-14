Type to search

L’Oréal Caribe, CienciaPR graduate 18 from ‘Girls in Science’ program

NIMB Staff May 14, 2025
The program is aimed at students in grades 9 through 11 and offers academic mentoring from women scientists, lab visits, inspirational talks and science-based challenges.

The program encourages girls in Puerto Rico to pursue STEM careers.

L’Oréal Caribe and Ciencia Puerto Rico (CienciaPR) celebrated the graduation of 18 high school students from the third edition of their “For Girls in Science” program, an initiative focused on promoting the participation of girls and women in STEM fields.

The ceremony took place last week at the Polytechnic University and featured a special message from meteorologist Deborah Martorell, who is preparing to become the first meteorologist to travel to space.

“With this program, we open doors so that more young women not only become interested in science, but see themselves as leaders in the field,” said Liana Camacho, vice president of Marketing at L’Oréal Caribe.

“After implementing this third cycle in Puerto Rico, we reaffirm our commitment to the transformative impact of this initiative and to the valuable alliance we have built with Ciencia Puerto Rico,” she said.

In this edition, the participants — also members of the "Semillas de Triunfo" program — took on the role of mentors to younger girls, reinforcing intergenerational support among STEM learners.

“Our goal is to prepare young women for a university future in STEM careers. This would not be possible without the voluntary effort of their mentors and role models who accompany them on this journey. We are deeply grateful to them,” said Abniel Machín de Jesús, director of the Education Unit at CienciaPR.

This edition received support from partners such as the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, Glenn International, UPR-Río Piedras, Science and Heels, and Latinas in STEAM.

The program forms part of L’Oréal’s global commitment to building a more inclusive scientific community. According to UNESCO, only 33.3% of researchers worldwide are women. Through efforts like For Girls in Science, L’Oréal and CienciaPR seek to change that reality, one student at a time.

