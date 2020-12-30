L’Oréal Caribe launches recycling project for beauty salons in Puerto Rico

As part of its initiative, L’Oréal Caribe distributed 100 reusable boxes to recycle waste related to plastic products in 10 beauty salons in Puerto Rico.

L’Oréal Caribe has launched a pilot project to promote plastic recycling in beauty salons in Puerto Rico, as part of its L’Oréal for the Future sustainability program.

“Aligned with L’Oréal’s new global sustainability guidelines and commitments, we’re working on an action plan for our market in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands, to contribute to the ambitious goals of the L’Oréal for the Future program,” said Liana Camacho, director of L’Oréal Caribe’s Professional Products Division and leader of the L’Oréal for the Future program efforts in the Caribbean.

“For example, as a company, we confirm that we generate 100 to 150 pounds of cardboard box waste daily in Puerto Rico, and that we have a great opportunity to find ways to save on waste through our distribution chain,” she said.

As part of its initiative, L’Oréal Caribe distributed 100 reusable boxes to recycle waste related to plastic products in 10 beauty salons in Puerto Rico. The boxes are reusable up to 30 times and are cleaned and disinfected with each use.

The goal is to create sustainable practices in salons and avoid delivering more plastic to landfills in Puerto Rico. The vision is to extend the initiative to the remaining the beauty salons to have a positive impact on the environment, she said.

“We got very good results from the first phase of the project, and the acceptance by our business partners in the beauty salons has been extremely positive,” said Verónica Figueroa-Abrams, senior operations manager for L’Oréal Caribe.

“Soon, we’ll be scaling the project to 20 beauty salons, and from there we’ll continue to expand. Our long-term ambition is to scale the project to the 300 salons that are part of our business. We’ll also be evaluating expanding to other divisions within our company,” she said.

L’Oréal For The Future is a sustainable transformation program for the next 10 years.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.