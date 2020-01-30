Low-cost carrier Allegiant Airlines pulling out of P.R. market in May

January 30, 2020 28

Less than four years after making its local debut with flights between San Juan and Orlando, low-cost carrier Allegiant Airlines will be pulling out of the market, ending service in May, this media outlet confirmed.

“Allegiant’s business model is based on providing low-cost, affordable service to leisure travelers when they need it, which means our network planning team is constantly measuring demand and adjusting schedules when necessary,” said Allegiant Spokeswoman Sonya Padgett.

“In the case of our San Juan flights, demand has been low, so the decision was made to end service. Our last scheduled flight of that route will be in May,” she said.

The Las Vegas-based carrier launched nonstop service between Orlando Sanford airport and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport on Dec. 14, 2016, with four weekly flights, as this media outlet reported. It was its first scheduled service to the Caribbean.

While it is ending passenger service, Padgett confirmed that Allegiant will uphold the five-year agreement it entered into in October 2019 with Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico in Aguadilla for aircraft maintenance.

Allegiant will have its A320 aircraft fleet serviced by Lufthansa technicians.

Earlier this week, Allegiant Travel Company — the airline’s parent — released fourth quarter 2019 results for its “68th consecutive profitable quarter,” said CEO Maurice Gallagher.

The carrier reported $60.5 million in net income for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2019 and $232.1 million for the full year 2019.

While it is exiting the Puerto Rico market, Allegiant recently announced the addition of 44 new routes in the coming months — “the largest network expansion in company history — which will bring us to more than 500 routes served,” Gallagher said.

