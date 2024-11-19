Type to search

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico inaugurates new service at LMM

NIMB Staff November 19, 2024
The launch of this new line maintenance branch marks a milestone in the company’s history and strengthens Puerto Rico’s position as a strategic location for the aviation industry, Lufthansa stated.

American Airlines is the first customer of the Lufthansa Technik subsidiary’s new line maintenance service.

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico (LTPR) has opened a new line maintenance branch at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, expanding its mobile aircraft services portfolio and reinforcing its “commitment to technical excellence and strategic expansion in Puerto Rico.”

With less than a year until its 10th anniversary, the branch offers specialized services such as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) crew support, engine maintenance and cabin modifications. American Airlines is the first customer to contract these line maintenance services.

“This achievement is the result of our efforts over the past two years, in which we have prepared the ground to expand our presence on the island. It is a key step forward and just the beginning of our growth strategy,” said Lufthansa CEO Joerg Speri.

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico highlighted the collaboration of the island’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce , the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration, whose support has been instrumental in maintaining high safety and quality standards.

The new branch represents a milestone for the company and strengthens Puerto Rico’s position as a strategic hub for the aviation industry, Lufthansa stated.

