Lufthansa Technik workers in Puerto Rico vote to join Machinists Union

Lufthansa employees gather after voting to unionize.

More than 200 mechanics and related who work at Lufthansa Technik in Aguadilla voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the largest airline and transportation union in North America, the labor group confirmed.

“This election is the voice and feeling of all of our co-workers who desire to progress here on the island without the need to abandon our families.,” said Lufthansa Technik Senior Aircraft Mechanic Jonathan Diaz.

“It is very important for those who in the beginning and after so much training to try and reach their dream to feel proud of working in the aviation industry. A dream of many but at the same time so few attain it in the country. We will demonstrate that in Puerto Rico we do good and be better not only as humans but as workers,” he said.

“We congratulate the Lufthansa mechanics and related work for choosing to join the Machinists Union,” said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. “This victory is a win not just for the Lufthansa workers, but for all workers in Puerto Rico who are trying to make their lives better.”

“We urge Lufthansa to respect the decisions its workers have made and come to the negotiating table in good faith. I want to thank the amazing IAM team on the ground, including Javier Almazan, José ‘Lole’ Rodríguez-Báez, and Juan Negron, for their dedication to getting the Lufthansa workers an opportunity for union representation,” Martinez said.

The National Mediation Board (NMB) election results come months after tactics and appeal to stop Lufthansa Technik workers’ right to join the IAM, the organization said.

Last year, Lufthansa mechanics and related sought IAM representation due to several workplace issues, including reduced work hours, irregular work rules, and inadequate wages and benefits.

“The highly skilled aircraft mechanics and related at Lufthansa Technik have overcome many challenges over the past two years,” said Juan Negrón, IAM special assistant to the international president.

Lufthansa Technik mechanics and related provided service for United Airlines, Allegiant, Spirit, Avianca, and JetBlue until recently.