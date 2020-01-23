LULAC National to visit earthquake-hit areas to deliver aid

January 23, 2020 95

The president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Domingo García, will lead a delegation visit to Puerto Rico today to assess first-hand the areas hit by recent earthquakes in the south of the island.

The delegation will deliver assistance for the victims, resources that were donated by LULAC members from different parts of the United States.

Following the visit, the delegation will create a “LULAC Task Force” with island-based LULAC members, with the goal of advocating for additional federal relief funds without any additional conditions, for improved government management of this crisis, as well as to expedite the disbursement of the aid held up by the U.S. Department of Housing for Puerto Rico.

“LULAC and our members on the island stand strong and united in the face of this adversity,” said LULAC President Domingo García.

“Our team will be visiting Puerto Rico this week to assess first-hand the damages caused by recent earthquakes, to deliver critical resources donated by our LULAC community nationwide, and above all, to meet with families impacted and listen to Puerto Ricans’ needs,” he said.

“Although it’s a long road to fully recover, LULAC is committed to be there alongside the resilient Puerto Rican community every step of the way,” García added.

