LUMA awards $28M to 4 Puerto Rico-based co.’s to fix, replace streetlights

The four contracts, worth $7 million each, go to companies that will perform work to restore and replace thousands of streetlights, repair hurricane damage and improve public safety in Puerto Rico.

LUMA announced it has awarded four contracts under the Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded Community Streetlight Initiative, representing $28 million in federal funds, to four Puerto Rico-based companies.

This is the latest step in advancing the projects to repair and replace thousands of streetlights across Puerto Rico.

“We’re extremely proud to announce these contract awards and are even more excited to begin work with these companies to repair and replace thousands of streetlights to keep communities safe across Puerto Rico,” said LUMA President Wayne Stensby.

“These four construction contracts reinforce our mission to continue advancing projects that will transform and modernize the electric grid and delivering the progress our customers expect and deserve,” he said, adding that the contracts “represent a crucial step toward modernizing streetlight infrastructure in communities across Puerto Rico and preparing for significant emergency events like hurricanes.”

Each contract establishes a multi-year agreement for construction services between LUMA and construction companies: Beta Electric Corp., Master Link Corp., Multicom Group Corp., and Roman Electric Contractors Inc. Each firm is getting a $7 million allocation.

The four companies selected went through a rigorous competitive bidding process to assess each company’s capabilities and expertise for this project.

The Community Streetlight Initiative includes funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which provides funding for reconstruction work for the recovery from major disasters or emergencies.

Additionally, some projects will receive critical funding from FEMA’s 406 Hazard Mitigation Program, which is focused on hardening infrastructure to mitigate future impacts of severe weather.

This work enhances the strength of streetlight arms, breakaway bases, concrete bases and poles by increasing the wind tolerance of all materials to 160 mph, the company stated.

To date, LUMA has initiated 186 projects with FEMA representing billions of dollars of new electric infrastructure investments, it . Additional FEMA funding approvals are expected and will be announced over the coming weeks and months. These projects will represent the largest capital energy program in Puerto Rico’s history, and one of the largest ever funded by the federal government.