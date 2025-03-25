LUMA selects AtkinsRéalis to strengthen Puerto Rico’s power grid

LUMA Energy has contracted Canadian firm AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. to provide architecture and engineering design services to improve and strengthen Puerto Rico’s transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The Canadian firm will oversee design and engineering for transmission lines and substations.

Puerto Rico utility LUMA Energy ServCo LLC (LUMA) has contracted Canadian firm AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. to provide architectural and engineering design services to help strengthen and modernize the island’s electric transmission and distribution infrastructure. The partnership seeks to improve reliability and resiliency for the island’s 1.5 million electric power customers.

LUMA operates Puerto Rico’s electric transmission and distribution (T&D) on behalf of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The agreement with AtkinsRéalis focuses on permanent improvements to T&D lines and substation projects. The firm will also deliver architectural, environmental, right-of-way engineering, construction management and project oversight services.

“From concept to commissioning, we have established ourselves as a world-class integrator of technologies and professional services across the energy landscape,” said Ian L. Edwards, CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

“Our end-to-end power delivery capabilities draw upon 100 years of experience assisting clients improve their existing systems and build assets capable of meeting the needs of their customers of today and tomorrow,” he said.

AtkinsRéalis will also provide permitting support, environmental and historical preservation plans, design and construction phase services, public outreach and meeting facilitation.

“All of us at LUMA are proud to partner with stakeholders and contractors like AtkinsRéalis to complement our workforce for the ongoing system transformation,” said Juan Rodríguez, LUMA’s vice president of Capital Programs. “Our progress so far and over the next decade will allow us to build the next-generation electric grid and deliver the reliable and resilient service our 1.5 million customers expect and deserve.”

AtkinsRéalis has worked in Puerto Rico since 1993 on state and federal infrastructure projects. The firm supported the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Puerto Rico’s Department of Housing in administering $1.9 billion in federal funds following hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The company also provides design and engineering consulting services to the Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority.

“Federal, state and local governments trust our strategic and objective advice to ensure the timely and cost-effective delivery of their projects,” said Steve Morriss, AtkinsRéalis president of U.S. and Latin America operations and the Minerals and Metals division.

“With 99% of our Puerto Rican team hailing from the island, our local registered, licensed and experienced workforce not only understands the challenges but also cares deeply about creating solutions to carry out this critical project for their community,” he added.