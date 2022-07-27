Type to search

In-Brief

LUMA unveils progresodelumapr.com website to share actions

Contributor July 27, 2022
Progresodelumapr.com will feature key facts, real stories, photos and videos of the actions and critical work being undertaken by LUMA’s 3,000 employees.

LUMA announced the launch of its new energy progress website, sharing the “achievements and significant progress” it is making to improve the Puerto Rico electric grid for its more than 1.5 million customers.

The site will highlight key areas including: (1) specific improvements to the electric infrastructure, (2) actions being taken to advance FEMA projects, (3) the steps LUMA is taking to prepare for natural disasters and public emergencies; (4) the progress being made to build a cleaner energy future and (5) highlighting initiatives being taken to help the community and our customers.

Progresodelumapr.com will also feature key facts, real stories, photos and videos of the actions and critical work being undertaken by LUMA’s 3,000 employees, it explained.

Customers should continue to go to lumapr.com for questions regarding their electric service, billing, and account specific information.

“Our customers deserve the truth and to know the scope of actions and progress LUMA is making across Puerto Rico. Progresodelumapr.com is a historic first for Puerto Rico and reflects our sincere commitment to transparency,” said LUMA President Wayne Stensby.

“Over the coming weeks and months, customers can expect additional updates that will highlight key initiatives and actions our LUMA team is making to modernize and transform the electric grid,” said Stensby.

The website will provide an array of detailed information including key statistics and facts, information on the company culture, what LUMA is doing in the community, how it is preparing for emergency events, as well as updates on future energy projects and current initiatives including the $1 billion Community Streetlight Initiative, ongoing reliability improvements and the score of progress being made to empower the growth solar.  

Over the coming weeks and months, through social media and direct communications with customers, LUMA will encourage the public to visit the site to stay updated and to learn about the scope of the energy transformation underway in Puerto Rico, it stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: LUMA generating dysfunction at end of 1st year
Contributor June 20, 2022
LUMA awards $28M to 4 Puerto Rico-based co.’s to fix, replace streetlights
Contributor May 27, 2022
Op-Ed: The commercial mission in Spain and the massive 4-day blackout
Contributor April 12, 2022
LUMA to introduce redesigned bill to 1.5M customers this month
Contributor March 3, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: LUMA generating dysfunction at end of 1st year
LUMA awards $28M to 4 Puerto Rico-based co.’s to fix, replace streetlights
Op-Ed: The commercial mission in Spain and the massive 4-day blackout
LUMA to introduce redesigned bill to 1.5M customers this month
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.