LUMA unveils progresodelumapr.com website to share actions

LUMA announced the launch of its new energy progress website, sharing the “achievements and significant progress” it is making to improve the Puerto Rico electric grid for its more than 1.5 million customers.

The site will highlight key areas including: (1) specific improvements to the electric infrastructure, (2) actions being taken to advance FEMA projects, (3) the steps LUMA is taking to prepare for natural disasters and public emergencies; (4) the progress being made to build a cleaner energy future and (5) highlighting initiatives being taken to help the community and our customers.

Progresodelumapr.com will also feature key facts, real stories, photos and videos of the actions and critical work being undertaken by LUMA’s 3,000 employees, it explained.

Customers should continue to go to lumapr.com for questions regarding their electric service, billing, and account specific information.

“Our customers deserve the truth and to know the scope of actions and progress LUMA is making across Puerto Rico. Progresodelumapr.com is a historic first for Puerto Rico and reflects our sincere commitment to transparency,” said LUMA President Wayne Stensby.

“Over the coming weeks and months, customers can expect additional updates that will highlight key initiatives and actions our LUMA team is making to modernize and transform the electric grid,” said Stensby.

The website will provide an array of detailed information including key statistics and facts, information on the company culture, what LUMA is doing in the community, how it is preparing for emergency events, as well as updates on future energy projects and current initiatives including the $1 billion Community Streetlight Initiative, ongoing reliability improvements and the score of progress being made to empower the growth solar.

Over the coming weeks and months, through social media and direct communications with customers, LUMA will encourage the public to visit the site to stay updated and to learn about the scope of the energy transformation underway in Puerto Rico, it stated.